Sailor Moon: The lost role of Bunny’s best friend

One of the most successful shojo in the nineties was Sailor Moon. The work, written and drawn by Naoko Takeuchi, in Italy has even conquered the male audience, despite some inconsistencies. One of the protagonists, in fact, was completely forgotten in the course of the series.

In Sailor Moon, Naru Osaka (Nina in the Italian adaptation) is introduced as Usagi Tsukino’s (Bunny) best friend, but her appearances are more unique than rare. Especially in the manga, the girl it is barely presented and after the protagonist gets to know the other Sailors she is completely forgotten. Nina was treated like a disposable object; a less than ideal role for what was supposed to be the protagonist’s best friend.

Naru is introduced in the very first episode of the anime and is presented as a sensitive and responsible girl, as she berates her friend for always being late or for having lunch in the corridors of the school. Right in these early stages, the role of Naru it completely loses its importance.

In the animated series, however, the girl appears more often, being the favorite target of several villains. In the first season, Naru falls in love with one of the antagonists, Nephrite. But this love story was short-lived, as Nephrite sacrificed himself trying to protect her from some monsters.

In essence, Naru is one of the most mistreated protagonists of the franchise, despite its strong bond with Bunny. Her penchant for being a target for villains could have prompted the series to give her a more prominent role, such as making her a Sailor. However, throughout the course of the opera Naru is in the dark about Sailor Moon and all the others.