Sailor Moon: the beloved series gets a spectacular Skateboard

Longtime fans of the famous series created by Naoko Takeuchi in 1991, Sailor Moon are now accustomed to seeing an infinite number of merchandise dedicated to Sailor Warriors, which among statues, gadgets, replicas of the famous lunar scepter, still confirms the number 1 position among the most appreciated Shojo works.

However, perhaps many of the fans will be surprised that Sailor Moon and her companions have now become protagonists of splendid skateboarding boards. As shown in the post you find at the bottom of the page, the @prod user is one of the few who managed to purchase one of the limited edition boards, made by Primitive Skate, more precisely the one with the protagonist Usagi Tsukino.

In fact, it is currently impossible to find them, as you go sold out on the site in question. It is not the first time that Primitive Skate has put on sale special and collectible products, sometimes they are very few pieces, inherent to the anime world, especially as regards characters from Naruto, ONE PIECE and Dragon Ball.

Recall that the pandemic has caused a postponement of the film Sailor Moon Eternal, which will hit theaters in 2021 almost in conjunction with the second feature film, and we leave you to a nice Usagi Super Saiyan fanart.