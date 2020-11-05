Sailor Moon: Is Bunny’s family still alive?

Among the various love stories, the misadventures and dramas experienced by Sailor Moon, we often forget that the protagonist is simply a girl. But what happened to his family? And how is it possible that they never discovered his true identity?

While doing sporadic appearances Throughout the course of events, Usagi Tsukino’s family, Bunny in the Italian locale, never played a major role in the saga. The protagonist’s family is made up of her two parents, Ikuko and Kenji, and a little brother, Shingo; but what became of them?

We know of Bunny’s mother that she is a housewife, intent on taking care of housework and her children on a daily basis. Ikuko she is a strict mom, but kind, who wants only the best for her children. When Bunny gets bad grades at school, we’ve seen her scold her and lock her up in detention. However, Ikuko loves her daughter and, while never discovering her secret identity, soon realizes that she is maturing into a young woman.

Usagi’s father is a magazine editor and is temperamentally very kind. Kenji shows concern when his daughter goes out with Mamoru, although he still allows the two to see each other. In the anime it appears in the first and second seasons, while in the rest is completely forgotten. Finally, Bunny’s brother is never shown in the manga and only makes his appearances during the animated adaptation.

Act 47 of the Sailor Moon manga is the last in which a member of the Tsukino family, Bunny’s mom, makes an appearance. After that, the parents and the brother of the protagonist they were never mentioned again: what happened to them? After the attack on the Land of Galaxia, the Tsukino family may have been erased from existence. However, in the absence of certain information, it is nice to think that Bunny’s family has survived and is living happily. Meanwhile, let’s explore the lost role of Sailor Moon’s best friend. The franchise will return in 2021. Here are trailers, posters and details on the new film Sailor Moon Eternal.