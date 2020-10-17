Sailor Moon Eternal: trailer, poster and many new details on the film coming in 2021

The official website dedicated to the Sailor Moon franchise recently shared a new trailer for Sailor Moon Eternal, the first of two sequel films to the 2014 anime series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal. In addition to the trailer visible above, the site also showed a new poster and revealed many details about the Japanese cast.

As you can see below, the poster shows the protagonists and confirms the release date of the first of the two feature films, that is on January 8, 2021. We remind you that the two films in question will adapt the fourth narrative arc told in the manga by Naoko Takeuchi, the Dead Moon Circus Arc, and that the production was entrusted to the same team that worked on the three seasons of the anime series.

As for the cast, Kotono Mitsuishi returns to play the protagonist Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon, as well as Hisako Kanemoto (again as Ami Mizuno / Sailor Mercury), Rina Satou (Hino/Sailor Mars), Ami Koshimizu (Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter), Shizuka Itou (Minako Aino / Sailor Venus) e Misato Fukuen (Chibi-Usa/Sailor Chibi Moon).

We remind you that the Dead Moon Circus Arc is told in Volumes 13 to 17 of the manga, and that consequently the series would still have a Volume to adapt, the number 18. We will see if the guys of Toei Animation will close the circle with the two films or if they will opt for the production of a fourth and final season, with the inclusion of original material.

What do you think of it? Are you waiting for the return of the warrior of love and justice? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that Sailor Moon has recently returned to Italy thanks to Edizioni Star Comics, which has recently resumed the distribution of the Sailor Moon Eternal Edition manga.