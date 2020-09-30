Sailor Moon Eternal: the first sequel film debuts on January 8, here are the first images

There are only a few months left before the debut of Sailor Moon Eternal, the first of the two films arriving in 2021 starring the iconic Warrior of love and justice. The films in question will adapt the famous Dead Moon Circus Arc present in the original work, and recently the studio showed some images taken from the first part.

Below you can take a look at some clips taken from the film in question, initially scheduled for the current month and later postponed to January 8 2021 due to production problems related to the Coronavirus emergency. The second film was postponed accordingly and will be released in February, shortly after the screening of the first part.

The two films serve as sequels to the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, a remake of the original anime announced to mark the series’ twentieth anniversary. We remind you that the feature films in question are co-produced by Toei Animation e Studio DEEN and that studies have repeatedly confirmed that there will be no further postponements.

What do you think of it? Are you interested in these two projects? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that a few days ago, Edizioni Star Comics announced the resumption of the publication of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition manga, soon on newsstands with the highly anticipated Volume 6.