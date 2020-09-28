Sailor Moon Eternal Edition, Star Comics confirms the resumption of publication

A little less than a year ago, Star Comics editions announced the arrival in Italy of the chat Eternal Edition of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. After publishing the first five volumes, however, distribution was halted due to the health emergency, and the arrival of volume 6 was postponed indefinitely.

Today, 28 September 2020, the publishing house has finally confirmed the resumption of publication, announcing the date on which collectors will be able to get their hands on the new volume in the press release below.

“As already communicated during one of our Star Days appointments, we inform our readers that the publication of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition will resume from December 9th, with the output of volume 6.

The emergency linked to the New Coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic has also created logistical problems for our sector, causing the postponement of the release of the series. In recent months we have worked to ensure that the publication resumes as soon as possible and finally, starting from December, you can continue your collection“.

The new release will be available for € 14.90 and will include, as always, just over 400 pages of content. In case you would like to know more about this new edition, you can check out our special on Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition.