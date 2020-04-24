Sailor Moon arrives on YouTube: how to watch it for free in streaming

Share it:

In a quarantine period like this, there is a huge use of the internet. This is why the various production companies, more or less, are making episodes of old and new souls available, in order to help people get through this moment. Toei Animation started doing the same for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

To help get through this period and celebrate the arrival of Sailor Moon Crystal, Toei Animation has decided to upload Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon on Youtube. On the official channel that you can find at the source there are in fact the first ten episodes in Japanese of the famous TV series of the 90s and inspired by the manga of Naoko Takeuchi.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is therefore available legally and free of charge for anyone with a Japanese IP. At the moment, the episodes present are the first ten and it is not known if Toei Animation will also load the following ones.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, also known simply as Sailor Moon, is a series of anime produced by Toei Animation and which, in total, has over 200 episodes. The first of the five sagas, simply titled Sailor Moon, follows the story of Usagi Tsukino, a careless and lazy middle-aged girl who one day meets a mysterious talking cat called Luna. This gives the protagonist a magical pin that will allow her to transform into a champion of justice, one Sailor warrior, with the task of protecting the Earth.

Throughout its Italian history, Sailor Moon has received many complaints. In Japan, on the other hand, they have dedicated rather special products such as condoms to her.