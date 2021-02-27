Sailor Moon and censorship in Italy: here are the many different ones with the original version

Among the many cartoons that have marked entire generations of fans, it holds a leading role in Italy Sailor Moon. The magical television series, in fact, has fascinated millions of fans from all over the world and still enjoys a particularly impressive success today.

Just a few weeks ago, in fact, yet another sequel in production was announced, a symptom of a more prosperous franchise than ever. But how many remember exactly the distribution of the anime on Mediaset channels? At the time, in fact, the local distributor had to adapt to the time slot and for this reason he was forced to make heavy censures regarding certain scenes.

A fan, a certain Zack2004, tried to pick up some of the anime’s biggest complaints and compared them directly to the original counterpart. The result in question can be admired for yourself in the video at the top of the page. Mediaset thus made use of several gimmicks to counter Usagi’s nudity, such as slowing down scenes, changing shots, cutting or enlarging certain areas of the screen to block the view of the female areas of the protagonist. However, Italy is not the only country that boasts a sad history of censorship, just think of some striking cases in South Korea with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

