Saijaku Muhai No Bahamut Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Even though it’s unlikely, Saijaku Muhai no Bahamut fans are still going to wait for Season 2 to come out. It’s not surprising, as the initial season ended in 2012, so that’s a long time.

Outside of Japan, it is called Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle. It is based on a light novel of the same name. The series was written by Senri Akatsuki, and its pictures were done by Ayumu Kasuga as well as Yuichi Murakami.

The first part came out again on August 12, 1013, as well as GA Bunko was the publisher. Senri Akatsuki has put out a total of 20 volumes.

Then, in 2016, it was made into an anime. The anime was made by Lerche and School-Live! director Masaomi Andou was in charge of it. From Jan 11 to March 28, 2016, 12 episodes from the initial period of Saijaku Muhai and neither Bahamut were shown on TV.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Season 2 of Saijaku Muhai neither Bahamut ever since the first season ended in 2016. Fans became interested in the show after the first episode, and the sequel followed.

As for the plot, it keeps individuals on the edge of one‘s seats the whole time. A lot of good things were also said about the voice actors on the show.

Then he meets Lisesharte Atismata, who says she is the princess of a new kingdom. Lux finds out later that he will go to the same school as her. More of the story is about the fight between the Drag-Knights. The first season has been put up on Hulu on January 11, 2016.

Saijaku Muhai No Bahamut Season 2 Release date

Season 2 of Saijaku Muhai neither Bahamut doesn’t have a set date for its release. It’s good news because it doesn’t look like the show is going to end.

But, depending on what you’d like to believe, it can also be bad news. But as of now, it’s not clear if the show will be back for a second season.

Saijaku Muhai No Bahamut Season 2 Cast

Saijaku Muhai No Bahamut Season 2 Trailer

Saijaku Muhai No Bahamut Season 2 Plot

Lux used to be the prince of a kingdom called Arcadia. About five years ago, a rebellion got rid of him. Then he sees the new diva of a kingdom naked in the women’s bathing area of a dormitory, where he went by accident. She challenges Lux to a slide duel.

Lux used to be considered to be one of the greatest drag-knights, but now he is recognized as the “undefeated weakest” due to his infrequent attacks in battle. Within a week of his duel with the new princess, Lux goes to a school for girls where drag knights are trained.

In Season 1, there is no longer a difference between men and women, between good and evil, or between telling the truth and lying. We no longer need to show respect to the people who came before us. Because of this, people’s views have changed in a big way.

They want to move away from the aspects of their ancestors and change the way they live at the same time. So far as I know, the storyline for this season hasn’t been finished.

The TV show is based on a Japanese light series of novels of the same name that has twenty books. Eleven volumes make up the manga version of the same series. In the first season, there are only twelve episodes to watch. There is enough to work with to make the storyline for season 2 interesting.

On October 6, 2020, it was said that a new edition of light novels will indeed come out. The project continues to be worked on, as shown by this series. People will be looking forward to the next season of Saijaku-muhai-no-second Bahamut.