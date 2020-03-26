Said P. offers a declaration of freedom in "Now that you left"

Share it:

Singer Said P. releases his new single "Ahora que te fuiste", a song written by the Medellín combo, Guero Music (who has worked with Reykon and Lenny Tavarez among others), Nicolás Mayorca (singer, songwriter and producer) and the Said P. himself, produced by one of the producers of the new litter of Medellín, Kensel (Reykon, Pedro Capó) who managed to give a fresh air to the subject.

"Now that you left" is a declaration of freedom before a love that is no longer there; With an increasingly mature lyric, Said P. demonstrates with this theme that he is ready for bigger and bigger things. The song will take everyone who listens to it along the path of seeking freedom, of finding oneself, always in a fun and different way.

The new single by the Mexican singer was created in the City of Medellín, Colombia; the video was recorded in the same city under the care and creativity of the production company VISUAL 1, who show the beauty of the city, taking people to see one of the most emblematic places represented by the icon Hotel Nutibara in the center of the city.

"Now that you left" was released on February 21 and is one of the songs that headlines the greatest hits of 2020.









With only two years of experience, Said P. is about to establish himself as one of the first Mexican urban artists with export quality with a unique flow, a chanteo like few and a very unique image for the genre.

He recently performed at the National Auditorium at the Oye 897 radio event and on the 2020 Spotify Awards carpet.

