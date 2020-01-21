Entertainment

         SAG 2020: 'Parasites' makes history by becoming the first foreign film to win the award for best cast of the year

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
After having delighted the cinephile palates of half the world, Bong Joon-ho's huge 'Parasites' continues to give surprises in this 2020 award season. Having amassed six deserved Oscar nominations — including better direction and best film— , the Korean film has made history at the SAG Awards.

Last night, the winner of the last Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival won the award for best cast in a feature film, leading 'Bombshell', 'The Irish', 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' and 'Jojo Rabbit', and becoming the first non-English speaking film to win the distinction.


Winning positions

This has caused that the bets in favor of 'Parasites' have risen like the foam facing the big prize of the year; an Oscar for the best film about which Bong Joon-ho was asked, who weathered the issue with elegance and throwing balls out. You have to love him.

"It is true that momentum has been gained and that we are part of the competition for the awards, but I think today it is really important that these actors have been recognized by their colleagues, and that is the greatest joy of the night. with respect to the Oscar, nobody can predict what will happen. "

For its part, Song Kang-Ho, principal interpreter of the choral tape, thanked the prize on stage.

"Although the title is 'Parasites', I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together. But being honored with a prize for the best cast makes me wonder that maybe we haven't created such a bad movie. I'm very honored to receive this award in front of such incredible actors and whom I admire, I will never forget this beautiful night, thank you very much. "

Choi Woo-shik, actor who gives life to the son of the protagonist family, Ki-woo, expects the SAG Award that has received 'Parasites' feel precedent and imply greater recognition for foreign films.

"Beyond us, there are many legends in foreign countries. I really hope that after this moment, maybe next year, we can see more non-English films and Asian films."

As the honest poster we saw here yesterday said, "In a sane world this movie would win a better movie, but … you know … subtitles." Hopefully that barrier is not an impediment for this South Korean jewel Make history at the great film event of the year.

