‘Sabrina’ season 4 already has its first image

In these days of isolation, many of us have wanted to enjoy once again the three seasons already available on Netflix of ‘The chilling adventures of Sabrina’. Our witch teen Teenage is the best remedy to get through this quarantine, and today we have news about its fourth (and expected) season. It has all been thanks to showrunner and creator of the series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who has shared an unexpected image from the fourth installment of the series along with a message about the coronavirus.

“A message from the future for all fans of #CHAOS Y #SabrinaNetflix. Praying to Hecate so that you all stay strong, healthy and protected ”.





In this image we can see Nick Scratch, interpreted by Gavin leatherwood, which we recently saw carrying out a curious makeup tutorial, with a kind of octopus or sea creature in its mouth. But what happened to him? Is it a spell? Whatever it is, we need to get out of the doubt right now, especially after learning that Scratch broke his relationship with Sabrina at the end of the third installment, will that have something to do with this moment? The best are the comments from the fans that accompany this tweet, highlighting how much they ask Sacasa to stop making Nick suffer.

It seems that we will have to wait for Netflix to release the fourth installment, whose filming ended last February, not being affected by the coronavirus. Now we need confirmation of the release date, because we are very, very much in need of new spells.