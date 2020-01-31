'Sabrina' and her confusion on Instagram with Emma Watson

Share it:

Thanks to her role as Sabrina Spellman in 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina'Kiernan Shipka has become not only one of the most famous witches of pop culture, but also a television icon. Despite this, there are people who still don't seem to be very familiar with it, and just confuse her on Instagram with another famous sorceress, Emma Watson.

Everything was happening this week, when Kiernan shared a tender selfie on his official Instagram account with his best friend, his dog. Photography is totally adorable, receiving thousands of likes and comments from her many fans, until one that especially caught the attention of the actress came when she wrote the following: "Very pretty, Emma Watson."

Faced with this confusion, a fun Kiernan posted an almost funnier answer That your fan's mistake: "Thank you. I had a great time filming 'Harry Potter', now I'm very excited about all the new projects I'm doing". This is not the first time that a famous woman is confused with another, in fact Kiernan has previously been with her youngest doppelgänger, Actress Mckenna Grace, who curiously plays Sabrina when she was little.

We are not sure if Kiernan's answer will get a VIP pass to Hogwarts in the future, but we can assure you that we would love to see a crossover between Hermione Granger and Sabrina. Netflix, please get to work on this.