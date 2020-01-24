Sabrina, all about season 3 of the Netflix series

Share it:

This article contains spoilers for 'The creepy adventures of Sabrina'.

It's official, we still have many adventures to live with our favorite teenage witch, Sabrina, who will return in the third and fourth seasons of the Netflix series. Until the time comes to see this third installment of the program, today we want to summarize everything we know (for now) about it.

What is the premiere date of the third season of 'Sabrina'? And his synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images?



In addition to this official trailer, Netflix promoted the third season of '' The creepy adventures of Sabrina 'with a preview in the form of a music video in which we can see our favorite witch (and star of the series) singing the song' Straight to Hell 'while the rest of the cast accompany her dancing in the middle of hell more fashion ever.

If we already knew that Sabrina would travel to hell in this new installment, it is now more than evident that the witch will not hesitate to go there to save her beloved, which we can not like more.

Through the official account of the series on Instagram, we have just witnessed the first official images of this season.

Together with them, we have been able to see a video of the cast dancing to the rhythm of 'Straight to Hell' in the middle of the series set and new images on another Instagram account.

And before we saw, thanks to a secondary account of the platform (@netflixqueue), some images from behind the cameras.

Through a very short teaser, Netflix has just discovered the official release date of the third season: next January 24, 2020. In this, the platform also reveals something we expected, and that is that Sabrina will go … To the hell!

The official poster of the series just saw the light. This seems to let us see that in this new installment, our favorite witch, Sabrina, could become a cheerleader, not to mention that we will be very hot in the middle of January, because it seems that Hell is one of the locations that will have more prominence in the series.

When the series returns, so will all its key characters, which means we will see Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), Zelda (Miranda Otto), Hilda (Lucy Davis), Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Harvey (Ross Lynch) again , Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), Roz (Jazz Sinclair), Theo (Lachlan Watson), Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen).

Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) is currently in Hell (Lucifer's spirit is trapped inside his body), along with Madame Satan (Michelle Gomez), but at the end of the second part, Sabrina decided that she would go there to retrieve it ( all for love), so we assume we can see these two characters in the cast once again.

Together with them, three new signings have just been confirmed:

The first is Sam Corlett, that will interpret Caliban, the Prince of Hell, who will challenge Sabrina to have control of the Throne of the Underworld.

Skye Marshall will be Mambo Marie, a voodoo priestess who will have a very important role in the mission of Prudence and Ambrose to catch Blackwood.

Jonathan Whitesell will play the role of Robin, a very sweet boy who will arrive in the dark town on the occasion of Carnival and will have a sentimental story with Theo.

In this new installment we will find Sabrina still affected by the terrible events of the second part. Although he defeated his father, the Dark Lord remains trapped in a human prison in the form of his boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina cannot live in peace knowing that, especially after Nick's enormous sacrifice, which is now burning in hell under the watchful eye of Madam Satan.

So the young witch, with the help of her mortal friends, "The Fright Club" (composed by Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), he will get to work to free him from that eternal condemnation and bring him back. However, the overthrow of the Dark Lord means that the throne is now empty, so Sabrina must assume the title of "Queen" so that the handsome Prince of Hell, Caliban, I failed to reach him.

Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival arrives in the city bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: a tribe of pagans who want to resurrect an ancient evil.