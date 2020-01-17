'Sabrina 3' already has an official trailer

Share it:

Netflix knows what we want, and thinks about giving it to us. He already gave us a musical trailer of the third season of '' The creepy adventures of Sabrina ', and now we can just enjoy your official trailer, which reveals a third installment full of mysteries, fights for thrones, love affairs and much dancing, because our dear Sabrina now seems to be cheerleader.

In this new installment we will find Sabrina still affected by the terrible events of the second part. Although he defeated his father, the Dark Lord remains trapped in a human prison in the form of his boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina cannot live in peace knowing that, especially after Nick's enormous sacrifice, which is now burning in hell under the watchful eye of Madam Satan.

So the young witch, with the help of her mortal friends, "The Fright Club" (composed by Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), he will get to work to free him from that eternal condemnation and bring him back. However, the overthrow of the Dark Lord means that the throne is now empty, so Sabrina must assume the title of "Queen" so that the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban I failed to reach him.

Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival arrives in the city bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: a tribe of pagans who want to resurrect an ancient evil.

The cast is again headed by Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Lachlan Watson.

