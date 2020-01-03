 Sabine and Ashoka would appear in a possible sequel to Star Wars Rebels

Share it:

Fans of the animated series "Star Wars Rebels" They could be in luck if the new rumors that sound are true. Apparently, Lucasfilm could be developing a kind of sequel to the animated series that said goodbye in March last year.

According to First Order Transmissions, this project would be in active development and would be a new series in which both Ahsoka and Sabine will appear. Reportedly, the series will would premiere Disney + this fall. Finally, they report that Dave Filoni is involved, but he may not do supervisory work as directly as he did with ‘Rebels’.

‘Rebels’ It ended with a battle in Lothal that ends with Ezra and Thrawn traveling to a remote place in the galaxy, which is interpreted by Sabine Wren as a sacrifice by Ezra to save the galaxy. Some time later, with no signs of life from Ezra, Sabine and Ahsoka Tano embark on the mission of finding Ezra. Filoni already said in his day that ‘Rebels’ It was not the end of Ezra or Thrawn, although his return was not a priority.

Remember that the series "Star Wars: Resistance", which came to replace "Star Wars Rebels" In 2018, he premiered his second and last season this October, so they were currently without any “live” animation series.

