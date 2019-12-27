Saber Interactive: new games for Nintendo Switch after the porting of The Witcher 3

Share it:

The team of Saber Interactive has created several projects related to the console of the Kyoto House: among the latter we can for example mention the porting of The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch.

However, the adventures of the Witcher are not the only ones to have made their way onto the Nintendo hardware thanks to the work of this software house. The Saber Interactive team, in collaboration with Dontnod, has in fact also created the Switch version of Vampyr. Well, it seems that this partnership is destined to continue and bear new fruit also in the near future. This is officially confirmed Tim Willits, COO of the developer team.

During an interview granted to the editorial staff of Gamereactor, the latter shared an interesting statement. Questioned specifically about the possible existence of further Nintendo Switch-related projects, Willits said the following: "At the moment I can't announce anything, but we love Switch, and we are creating some new games that will arrive on Switch. I have no plans to announce them at the moment". Unfortunately, the Saber Interactive COO did not offer any clues that would leave room for assumptions related to the identity or nature of these projects.

To find out more, it will therefore be necessary to wait further, possibly waiting for the announcement by Nintendo of a new Direct.