 S.T.R.I.P.E. makes her big debut in the new Stargirl spot

We had seen it in different spots and trailers with small appearances, but it was not until one of the last TV Spots of "Stargirl" when you have formally introduced yourself to S.T.R.I.P.E., or at least give us a good look at this character.

As we know, S.T.R.I.P.E. It is a nearly 5 meter robot that Pat Dugan creates to help his stepdaughter. The full name of the robot means Special Tactics Robotic Integrated Power Enhancer. Pat served as an adventure partner, as the hero Stripesy, alongside Sylvester Pemberton, and again acts as an adventure partner for Stargirl, the second Star-Spangled Kid.

The Serie "Stargirl" It will premiere on Monday, May 18 on DC Universe and The CW television on Tuesday, May 19.