S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is being developed with Unreal Engine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The return of the legendary S.T.A.L.K.E.R. keep going at a good pace and to prove it the developers have announced that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. two It is being developed using Unreal Engine.

In the past, GSC Game World used the X-Ray Engine to bring its original work to life, a first-person action game that drew attention to a unique setting in a devastated Russia and its high level of realism.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is powered by Unreal Engine: pic.twitter.com/RdDWr4yYj3 – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) January 2, 2020

The announcement has a good side, since the use of Unreal Engine can considerably facilitate the use of mods in the game once it has been put up for sale. The bad side is that players have already started asking developers not to sasapland an exclusive agreement to launch the title in the Epic Games Store, something that could well happen to strengthen this relationship they now have with Fortnite developers at Be using your graphic engine.