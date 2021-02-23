Ryuuou no Oshigoto !: Ginko Sora inspira una hermosa figura

The company ALTER announced the release of a 1 / 7th scale figure based on the character Ginko Sora of the multimedia franchise of Ryuuou no Oshigoto! (The Ryuo’s Work is Never Done!) for the month of February 2022.





The figure, titled “Nekomimi Anedeshi Ver.”, Features Ginko Sora, one of the franchise’s main female characters, turned into a beautiful cat girl (someone). Lots of details have been added to her dynamic pose, like her tail and outfit accessories. An annoying expression has been sculpted on his face, characteristic of his personality.

The product is 240mm high, will be priced at 15,180 yen (about $ 146) and has been available for pre-order through various distributors in Japan since February 22.

Sobre Ryuuou no Oshigoto!

It is a series of light novels written by Shirow Shiratori and illustrated by Shirabi, which are published through the publishing label GA Bunko from the publisher SB Creative since September 2015. The publisher published the thirteenth volume on August 6, followed by the fourteenth on February 10 in Japan.

In addition to a manga adaptation by the hand of Kogetaokoge Released between 2015 and 2019, the play also inspired a twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. Project No.9, under the direction of Shinsuke Yanagi and scripts written by Fumihiko Shimo, released in January 2018. To date no indications have been revealed about the production of a second season.

Source: Official site

© Shirow Shiratori / SB Creative Corp. illustration: Shirabii