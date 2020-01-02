Entertainment

Ryuk from Death Note terrifies fans with this faithful cosplay

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
death Note is a manga that began to make its way into the comic and animated universe in the early 2000s. The work of Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata has had a crazy response that continues today, testified by the fact that even years later projects related to the shinigami franchise and the notebook stop.

While the Death Note manga is about to return with a self-contained chapter, in the past months we have seen Netflix's flesh and blood representation of shinigami and opera characters. Of these, it is not lacking of course Ryuk in the voice of Willem Dafoe.

The detractors of the Death Note movie, however, can also enjoy other representations of the shinigami who like apples with many cosplay made with passion by fans. Among these, the one of Monsters_Cosplay that you can see at the bottom has stood out in the last period.

On a dark background, the Death Note cosplayer presents the his version of Ryuk, with the wings spread and as he prepares to devour the red fruit he has in his hands. The dark tones and the look certainly do not reserve security to those who observe the image, thus staging a rather disturbing cosplay. What do you think of this Ryuk of Death Note?

Maria Rivera

