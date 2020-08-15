Ryan Reynolds trolls fans and launches "world's most accessible" streaming service

Share it:

Between Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV +, Hulu, Peackock, CBS All Access is Quibi, nowadays keeping up with digital streaming services is really difficult and also downright wasteful, problematic that Ryan Reynolds he "solved" it by launching a new online streaming service.

One of the actor's latest tweets reads: "Every tech company needs an online streaming service today, so I announce the arrival of Mint Mobile +, the world's most affordable streaming service"The funny thing is that" the service "really exists and it's free, only by opening the web page you get to a domain showing only one movie available, foolproof, Canadian heist movie with its own protagonist Ryan Reynolds is Kristin Booth.

Reynolds then went on to troll: "Just two minutes after the launch of Mint Mobile +, our crack data team recommended closing the service by the weekend and returning to premium wireless ". It's all a fun viral promotion of the real Mint Mobile, a telephone company in which Reynolds recently bought a stake in, to be exact, in late 2019.

What do you think? Always nice the good Reynolds? Let us know yours in the comments.

