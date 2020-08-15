Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds trolls fans and launches "world's most accessible" streaming service

August 15, 2020
Lisa Durant
Between Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV +, Hulu, Peackock, CBS All Access is Quibi, nowadays keeping up with digital streaming services is really difficult and also downright wasteful, problematic that Ryan Reynolds he "solved" it by launching a new online streaming service.

One of the actor's latest tweets reads: "Every tech company needs an online streaming service today, so I announce the arrival of Mint Mobile +, the world's most affordable streaming service"The funny thing is that" the service "really exists and it's free, only by opening the web page you get to a domain showing only one movie available, foolproof, Canadian heist movie with its own protagonist Ryan Reynolds is Kristin Booth.

Reynolds then went on to troll: "Just two minutes after the launch of Mint Mobile +, our crack data team recommended closing the service by the weekend and returning to premium wireless ". It's all a fun viral promotion of the real Mint Mobile, a telephone company in which Reynolds recently bought a stake in, to be exact, in late 2019.

What do you think? Always nice the good Reynolds? Let us know yours in the comments.

We leave you to the review of Deadpool 2 and 6 Underground by Michael Bay.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

