Ryan Reynolds to star in time travel movie alongside Free Guy director

April 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The next project of Ryan Reynolds will also go hand in hand with Shawn levy, director of the recent Free Guy. This film still lacks a title, but the project was previously named as Our Name is Adam (Our name is Adam).

As reported by the news portal The Hollywood Reporter, this production has been in development since 2012 and had the participation of Tom Cruise at some point, although it did not finally come to fruition. Now, the project is revived with a script written by Jonathan Tropper, writer of This Is Where I Leave You (titled Ahí ye stay in Spain), also directed by Levy.

We also know that Reynolds She will play a man who must travel back in time to get help from his own 13-year-old version.. Together they will find their father, the same age as the Reynolds character. Various references to the Back to the Future trilogy are also mentioned, thus breaking the fourth wall just as it did Deadpool at the time.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance will be the producers, along with George Dewey, president of Maximum Effort Productions, the company founded by Ryan Reynolds himself. Production would begin later this year, if all goes well, and its release in late 2021 or early 2022. Given the current state of the film industry, it is most likely that the coronavirus also delay this project.

Shawn Levy continues to work with Reynolds in the post-production phase of Free Guy, now scheduled for next day December 11, if it does not undergo last minute changes. Free Guy will feature well-known faces from the film and television industry. The film will revolve around a video game character who realizes his nature.

