Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool star testimonial for charity: the details

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although often blamed as violent and uneducative, video games can improve the quality of life and help socialize. He knows it well apparently Ryan Reynolds, who gave up an astronomical $ 278 million cachet to support a charity.

It is about AbleGamers.org, a non-profit organization that helps disabled players find custom game setups so they can cultivate this hobby.

In a video posted on Twitter, and also visible at the bottom of the news, Ryan Reynolds talks to Steven Spohn, chief operating officer of AbleGamers, about the charity's history and its need to find funding and equipment.

"For 15 years I have been telling people how video games can improve the quality of life of people with disabilities" Spohn wrote in the caption. "But to really give it my all, I asked my friend Ryan Reynolds to help support us mission by AbleGamers. Will you join us? "

To appear in the video, the star of Deadpool he did not ask for any compensation. Admittedly, the $ 278 million figure that constitutes his cachet for this sort of thing is in all likelihood exaggerated and has not been never perceived by the plaintiff for a single circumstance, but it is significant that Reynolds made his contribution to the cause free of charge.

For more information on Ryan Reynolds, we refer to his recent words on Deadpool and the news of his new comedy Everyday parenting tips.