 Ryan Reynolds thanks executive Emma Watts for Deadpool's success

Last night we inform on Twitter of a new organizational change that affected one of the top-level directives of 20th Century Fox. Emma Watts announced yesterday that she resigns her position as vice president and president of production although she was one of the few executives of Fox who had maintained her post after the acquisition of Fox by Disney, which a few days ago became even more evident when she officially changed the name from 20th Century Fox to 20th Century Studios .

Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for the Deadpool saga, has reacted to the news to send a message to Watts after his resignation. In your tweet, Ryan Reynolds credits Emma Watts with part of the merit of Deadpool coming to the movies thanking you for your support in ensuring the completion of Deadpool. At the end of the message, Ryan Reynolds said he hopes to continue working with Watts wherever she decides to go in the future.

Deadpool would never have happened without Emma Watts. And it certainly would not have been so good. I hope to continue working with her wherever she decides to go.

The team that Watts had in the studio is still in 20th Century and a successor is expected to be named in the coming weeks. Watts, whose credits include the Avatar and X-Men franchises, has not yet announced its next move in the workplace.

