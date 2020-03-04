Ryan Reynolds remembers the anniversary of 'Logan'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been three years since 'Logan' premiered in theaters, a date that he himself Hugh Jackman He has remembered well via social networks. The Australian used to show several photographs of his emblematic character.

But another one who has celebrated on the Internet has been, of course, Ryan Reynolds. The Canadian has remembered Jackman, but in his own way. 'Logan' was the tape in which Jackman played Wolverine for the last time after more than a decade with the role. The film, a much more faithful adaptation of the character, is considered by many to be one of the best comic films ever made.

Fox

Jackman first played the character in 'X-Men' in 2000. Then they came another eight times; In 2017, Jackman said goodbye a year after 'Deadpool' arrived on the screens. Reynolds and Jackman have been together since their appearance together in 'X–Men origins: Wolverine'. The "bromance" has since been evident in social networks.

Now the actor has remembered his friend's last movie as the mutant sharing this image in his account of his anniversary gift to Jackman:

"I can't believe it's been three years since 'Logan'. The third anniversary is that of wood, isn't it?"

Reynolds' video is taken directly from 'Deadpool 2', in a scene that makes a visual reference to the circumstances of Wolverine's disappearance. The first hesitation of Reynolds publicly to Jackman was in the first 'Deadpool', when at the end of the movie the protagonist wears a face mask from Jackman.

While it seems that the Wolverine said goodbye, Reynolds' Deadpool is still active. The third movie of the bigmouth mercenary is being prepared, and will be the first commissioned by Marvel Studios after the acquisition of Fox by Disney. Could Jackman go out making at least one cameo? What he will do for sure is to send messages to his dear friend.