Ryan Reynolds raises more than $ 300,000 for solidarity causes

The superhero cinema raises passions, but there are also some actors of that genre that, in some way, become real superheroes on more than one occasion. And one of those who usually does is Ryan Reynolds. The actor who plays Deadpool has once again demonstrated his solidarity. On this occasion, participating in the #sweaterlove campaasapland of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to help raise funds for the SickKids Foundation.

To be more specific, the SickKids Foundation is a foundation that supports the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada. But … how did Reynolds collaborate? Basically, through a fun and Christmas message, magic sweater included. In the end, he helped raise more than $ 300,000. A really remarkable figure.

To celebrate, the actor posted a comment on his official Twitter account. This is what he said: "What a way to start 2020. Congratulations to the @sickkids foundation and thanks to everyone who donated! 🙌 #SuperheroSweater.". Below you can see the original publication, next to the image that accompanied it.

What a way to begin 2020. Congrats to @sickkids foundation and thank you everyone who donated !!! 🙌 #SuperheroSweater https://t.co/W8d4fGNqfr – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 1, 2020

On the other hand, taking advantage of the campaasapland, the SickKids Foundation itself wanted to take stock of its collection during the last fiscal year. And as they say, its foundation has invested more than 140 million dollars in research, learning and child health care. Without a doubt, brilliant initiatives that reach more people thanks to performances such as Reynolds.

