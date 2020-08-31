Ryan Reynolds in Buffy? Here’s who was supposed to play the Self / less star

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This evening goes on the air Self/less, 2015 film directed by Tarsem Singh starring Ryan Reynolds and Ben Kingsley. However, few know that the career of one of its main performers could have gone very differently.

Reynolds in fact towards the end of the 90s should have taken part in one of the most important productions of the time. We are talking about Buffy, in which the Deadpool star was supposed to play the role of Xander Harris, best friend of the vampire slayer par excellence.

The actor, however, despite having been very popular at the castings, in the end he decided to reject the role for a reason that is quite understandable. Reynolds had just finished high school at the time, a truly hateful period of his life who had marked him a lot and therefore did not want to play the part of a slightly clumsy boy who would have forced him to relive those years.

The role of Xander was then given to Nicholas Brendon, the interpreter that we all love and know today, who was able to bring out the best from this iconic character who then entered the collective imagination of all as one of the best friends par excellence of TV series.

In short, in the end things went well for everyone. Ryan Reynolds still managed to break into the world of cinema and achieve extraordinary success while, Xander found the actor he deserved. Surely fans of the series are delighted as well.

Meanwhile, Buffy has recently landed on Prime Video and continues to be talked about a lot. Recently, in fact, some performers of Buffy have lashed out against the series for the lack of courage shown towards queer issues.