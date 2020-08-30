Ryan Reynolds: “Here’s What MCU Films Are Really Missing”

Share it:

Love it or hate it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has revolutionized the world of cinema and blockbusters. Yet, according to Ryan Reynolds, there’s something missing from Marvel Studios movies …

Ever since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, one wonders now what will become of once Fox-owned Marvel characters, such as the X-Men. And while the New Mutants have finally debuted on the big screen, albeit in a way unrelated to MCU, there’s another superhero who can’t wait to get back into action …

A few days ago, speaking to Entertainment Weekly !, Ryan Reynolds made known all his “disappointment” at not yet being included in the Marvel Studios line-up (according to some sources, Kevin Feige hadn’t announced any plans for the X-Men or an eventual Deadpool 3 in the last summit of the Studios before the outbreak of the pandemic).

“I agree with Martin Scorsese and Fancis Ford Coppola that Marvel movies have an alarming lack of Deadpool“said the actor, referring, with his usual pungent sense of humor, to the now famous statements of the two directors regarding the modus operandi of Marvel Studios in making their films.

And you, what do you think? What will be the fate of the X-Men and of Deadpool in the MCU? Let us know in the comments.