Ryan Reynolds from tender care: $ 5000 to find a lost Teddy Bear

Behind the great heroes always hides a big heart, in the case of Ryan Reynolds covered in a thick layer of irony, but which often opens doors to fans. A few hours ago the actor of Green Lantern and Deadpool in fact, he offered his help for an unusual heroic act.

In the last hours the nemesis of Hugh Jackman he joined the search for the "kidnapped" stuffed bear in Vancouver together with the backpack and iPad of the owner Mara. What makes the stuffed animal so special is the message recorded by the now lost mother of the young lady of the bear who reads: "I love you, I am proud of you and I will always be with you ".

Reynolds was unable to resist and, given the virality with which Mara's appeal spread, he decided to re-post the girl's message also offering a lavish reward to anyone who brings back the missing Teddy Bear:

"Vancouver: $ 5,000 to anyone who returns the bear to Mara. Zero questions. I think we all want this bear to come home." The tweet also went viral and many Reynolds fans also started donating money to increase the reward.

Meanwhile, the actor continues his successful career and, despite being more than focused on the experimental Free Guy, he already looks to the future with his next film coming to Netflix and with the highly anticipated Red Notice, in which he will share the set with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.