General News

 Ryan Reynolds confirms that they are working on Deadpool 3

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Deadpool 2 (2018)

The purchase of Fox's assets by Disney has not truncated the plans of a Deadpool 3, a project that has been programmed for years and that fans are waiting with open arms. All those involved, both in Marvel Studios and in Deadpool movies, have always stated that the idea is to continue with it, being to decide how they will raise it with respect to the rest of the UCM, because there are many possibilities.

On Christmas Eve, Reynolds appeared on the show Live With Kelly and Ryan, where they talked about diversity of things, but at some point, after talking about that moment with Mariah Carey's son who is a big fan of Deadpool, one of the presenters asked if he has plans for another Deadpool movie, to which he confirmed that “The whole team” is working on Deadpool 3, reconfirming that it is now part of Marvel Studios.

Yes, we are working on that right now with the whole team. We are now suddenly in Marvel, which is planned, in the big leagues, is crazy. But yes, we are working on it.

Strictly speaking there is nothing new under the sun. We have been working on this project for some time now, already under the umbrella of Marvel Studios. Even this October we already knew that Reynolds paid a visit to the studios.

READ:  Assassin's Creed 3, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Far Cry 4 tra gli sconti Xbox della settimana

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.