 Ryan Reynolds confirms that they are working on Deadpool 3

The purchase of Fox's assets by Disney has not truncated the plans of a Deadpool 3, a project that has been programmed for years and that fans are waiting with open arms. All those involved, both in Marvel Studios and in Deadpool movies, have always stated that the idea is to continue with it, being to decide how they will raise it with respect to the rest of the UCM, because there are many possibilities.

On Christmas Eve, Reynolds appeared on the show Live With Kelly and Ryan, where they talked about diversity of things, but at some point, after talking about that moment with Mariah Carey's son who is a big fan of Deadpool, one of the presenters asked if he has plans for another Deadpool movie, to which he confirmed that “The whole team” is working on Deadpool 3, reconfirming that it is now part of Marvel Studios.

Yes, we are working on that right now with the whole team. We are now suddenly in Marvel, which is planned, in the big leagues, is crazy. But yes, we are working on it.

Strictly speaking there is nothing new under the sun. We have been working on this project for some time now, already under the umbrella of Marvel Studios. Even this October we already knew that Reynolds paid a visit to the studios.