         Ryan Reynolds confirms that there will be 'Deadpool 3' with Marvel and Disney: "It's crazy. But yes, we're working on it."

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
One of the big questions we had in mind since the purchase of FOX by Disney was effective was around Marvel mutants, licensed by the first. And among those doubts, I was the future of the bigmouth mercenary movies played by Ryan Reynolds: the great 'Deadpool' and its sequel.

Thus, Ryan Reynolds has confirmed in the Christmas special of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' that, indeed, is working with Marvel Studios to do 'Deadpool 3':

"Yes, we are working with the entire team right now. We are in Marvel now, which is like being in the major league all of a sudden. It's crazy. But yes, we are working on it."


How Ryan Reynolds has made Deadpool a movie star

The statement comes weeks after Reynolds shared that they were meeting with Marvel Studios and not long ago we knew that the producers of the movies and Disney They seemed to want to row in the same direction, which helps a lot. At that time they said:

"I think we are on the road, but we are still solving it. Marvel has promised to continue allowing us to play in the universe of the R classification, and the hope is that they will also allow us to look a little at the MCU and be part of it letting the character see for his great open world. "

There is no more data on when we will see 'Deadpool 3' but it is interesting that at a time when we have nothing clear how the X-Men will be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems quite curious that Deadpool is the first we see rubbing shoulders with the Avengers and company.

