Ryan Reynolds confirms that Marvel Studios already works in Deadpool 3

December 27, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
A few days ago Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 It is underway at Marvel Studios and no one had noticed an unexpected announcement of such caliber in a show like Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he revealed the news.

About the 9:23 minute of this video of the December 24 program the actor confirms that he is already working on a new Deadpool with the Marvel Studios team, something that had not been made official so far.

"Yes, we are working on it right now with the whole team. Now we are with Marvel, which is the great league right now. It is a bit crazy. So yes, we are working on it".

It remains to be known if the tone of the franchise will be respected, if the character will fit in any way in the UCM or will continue to be free and many more unknowns related to one of the most successful licenses harvested when Fox still had the rights.

Source.

