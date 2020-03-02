 Ryan Reynolds as Alan Scott in concept art for the first season of Legends of Tomorrow

Share it:

In these days, a conceptual art of the artist has become especially famous Andy Poon, who has worked on several series of the Arrowverso of The CW, because it leaves an interesting nod to DC fans. It's about a design made for the first season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, that is, for 2016 and that would have shown a rather interesting version of Green Lantern.

There were rumors in the past that indicated that the Legends series was going to present the Golden Age version of Green Lantern, and this conceptual art confirms that we almost saw Alan Scott in the CW series. This appearance fit into that more serious tone that the series was at the time wasting, far removed from the casual tone it has at the moment. Let's not forget that in the second season he also presented himself to the Justice Society of America in the series, so Scott would have fit perfectly.

It seems that this conceptual art fit that mysterious character played by Patrick Adam and appeared at the end of the first season. Later it is revealed that it is Rex Tyler / Hourman, but at first the idea was to use Alan Scott, so they asked Poon to work on a possible idea of ​​appearance. The interesting thing is that Poon placed Ryan Reynolds, the same one who played the Green Lantern Hal Jordan in the 2011 film, as a model to create the suit.

This is something old but interesting. In the first season of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’I was initially commissioned to draw Alan Scott, only to find out an hour later from DC that we couldn't use it, so they switched it to Hourman. So considering that Ryan Reynolds is from Vancouver with his good sense of humor and that this is not a lively outfit, I used it as a base for Alan Scott. One can dream, right?