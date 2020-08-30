Ryan Murphy reveals filming start date

Share it:

Finally the tenth season of American Horror Story, the scariest anthology series ever, is about to return and to give us valuable information about the start of filming is the co-creatore Ryan Murphy: are you ready for horror?

The news comes directly from the showrunner’s Instagram profile, who posted the following message just a few hours ago:

“It looks like the tenth season of American Horror Story is ready to go into production in October“, writes Murphy. “Thanks to everyone who is working hard to ensure a safe start for the cast and crew. And yes, that’s a clue. “ The author has indeed posted an image of one scary mouth full of sharp teeth, which you will find at the bottom, challenging fans to guess next season’s title. This photo would seem to confirm the rumors that a season centered on the mysterious deaths and disappearances, which occurred on the beach, which took place in the 70s and which they terrorized and fascinated the United States for the brutality and brutality of the murders.

Earlier this year Murphy revealed that filming would necessarily have to start before the end of the year, so that the tones and colors of the seasons could naturally fit in with the temporal dimension of the story and what better time to start filming American Horror Story than just before Halloween?

