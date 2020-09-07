Ryan Murphy has a particular question for fans of the show

Share it:

The shooting start date for American Horror Story 10 is getting closer and closer. While we await official news on the show, we recommend this post shared by Ryan Murphy, the creator of the anthology series of terror.

Ryan Murphy posted about his Instagram page the message that you can find at the bottom of the news. In the image you can choose your place in a hypothetical class in which there are the various characters who appeared in the different seasons of American Horror Story, for example Cordelia, played by Sarah Paulson, or Madison, a character with the face of Emma Roberts. Here is the message of the famous author: “American Horror Story seat assignments. Where would you sit? I definitely choose seat number 9Fans of the show, waiting for more official news about the tenth season, began to comment on the post, revealing their favorite places.

We do not yet know what the theme of the next part of the story will be, in recent months Ryan Murphy had shared a couple of images, taken in what looked like a beach, thus suggesting a marine setting. Meanwhile, the famous actress Sarah Paulson discussed returning to the set of American Horror Story, revealing that she felt nervous about the Coronavirus pandemic.