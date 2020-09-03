Ryan Murphy and her husband became a dad for the third time

Share it:

Ryan Murphy is one of the geniuses of Hollywood, creator of successful series such as American Horror Story, Glee and 9-1-1: the many fans who follow him on social media were able to congratulate him for the birth of his third child, had with her husband.

Murphy did married in 2012 to photographer David Miller and the two have decided to launch into the world of fatherhood thanks to a surrogate mother. The first child, Logan Phineas, arrived in 2012; Ford was born in 2014; now they have welcomed their third child, named Griffin Sullivan.

In the photo that the two used to make the announcement we see the two brothers intent on looking after the newcomer, complete with baby bottles, and in the meantime many members of American Horror Story wanted to dedicate a thought to the couple for the happy event.

On the birth of his second son Murphy had said: “I took him home from the hospital today, and Logan looked at him with disappointment. For 21 months Logan has been the light of my life and now there are two! “, so he will be in seventh heaven with the arrival of the new baby.

Period of nascite in casa American Horror Story, as Emma Roberts also announced she was pregnant. Meanwhile, Murphy himself has announced the filming start date for the tenth season.