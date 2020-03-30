Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to return to space in 'The Hail Mary'

March 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
Graham Norton Show - London

Matt Crossick – PA Images

After playing Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's biographical space drama 'First man', it seems like Ryan Gosling He has taken a liking to traveling to space and could do it again in his new project. As Deadline reports, this could star in 'The Hail Mary', adaptation to the big screen of the Andy Weir novel of the same name.

Weir is also responsible for writing 'The Martian,' a novel that inspired the space tape that starred Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, and Kristen Wiig. The media claims that MGM is seeking right now to take exclusive rights to the novel, being Gosling producer of the tape with Ken Kao, in addition to being the protagonist of it. Details on the plot for now are pretty sparse, though 'The Hail Mary' story centers on a lone astronaut tasked with saving the planet.

If anyone wants to know more about this movie, they will be able to read the novel when it is published in the spring of 2021 through Penguin Random House. According to Deadline, the book features some "Very clever turns, but it's consistent with the ingenuity that made 'The Martian' an exciting journey". Also, remember that Gosling could star in Universal's new classic monster movie, which has been reborn again thanks to 'The Invisible Man' and its box office success.

