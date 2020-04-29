Ryan Gosling could give life to "Hercules" in his live action

Share it:

Now that Disney has focused a lot on its live action movies, one of the films that is about to start with the initial production is that of the Greek God "Hercules", and everything seems to indicate that they are already targeting the perfect actor. to play the main character.

According to information from We Got This Covered, the franchise's first choice for the film that has been talked about a lot in recent months is Alexander Askarsgard, but sources close to the magazine claim that Ryan Gosling is a potential alternative.

Although the actor does not have a hero aspect at all, the truth is that his popularity in Hollywood and his great talent could lead him to get this role.

However, the names of these two famous actors are only the main ones on a short list, which could mean that the role could also be awarded to someone else, at the moment these are the ones being considered and those that are among the fans of the film.

So far more details about the film are unknown, such as its estimated release date, its direction and mainly the cast. An important fact to mention is that Internet users ask that the singer Ariana Grande be the one to live Megara, also known as Meg.

It should be remembered that Disney's live action movies have grossed thousands of dollars since their release, as the format has caused the cinema box office to collapse with the sale of tickets, so the company seeks to revive all its classics.

Until now, critically acclaimed films have been revived on the big screen, such as; The Lion King, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, this just to mention a few, and with pending releases like the expected movie of Mulan.








