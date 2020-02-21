Ryan Babel's mockery of Getafe: he thinks Nyom simulates an injury and throws himself on the grass imitating him

If a year ago Ajax impressed world football with an exhibition in the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, a season later he lost his delicacy against Getafe, who imposed his style and hit first (2-0) in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League with the goals of Deyverson and Kenedy.

The men of Bordalás faced another encounter marked by comparisons with their rival. If last weekend lines and lines were written about the Setién style versus that of the Alicante coach, now he played the famous Dutch school in the face of Getafe's robustness.

However, there was an image that was the one that most caught the attention of the party. It was the 54th minute of encounter when Ryan Babel fouled after a fight with Nyom. The Ajax footballer, protagonist before starting the game for his unmistakable pink hair, thought that the Getafe player was exaggerating.

Given this, he did not think of anything else that lie on the ground and imitate him as if they had made the entrance to him. This simulation on the grass did not like on or off the field. Nyom limped off the ground and not only with that, Babel scoffed at him again imitating a fictitious limp.

At the end, the referee ended up showing yellow card Babel, who ended up laughing at the situation. The play has gone viral on social networks and has aroused all kinds of reactions.

"What Babel has done is something not to do. He knows he has not acted correctly. You cannot enter the cloth. You have to keep a cool head, focus on playing football, "he lamented Erik Ten Hag, coach of Ajax, at a press conference after the bad game played by his players in Getafe.

The Dutch footballer himself, after the game, did not feel regret. Moreover, he challenged Getafe to see each other's faces in the second leg next week.