RW Edizioni comments on the acquisition of Panini Comics' DC Comics catalog

For several years, RW Edizioni had owned the licenses for DC Comics titles in Italy. The difficult situation of the publishing house, however, was now under everyone's eyes and the communication difficulties then did the rest. Now Panini Comics will take care of the DC Comics works in Italy, as announced by the publishing house.

The Panini Comics announcement came this morning, telling fans of Batman, Superman and other DC Comics heroes that since April these they will become part of the stables of the Modena publishing house.

Licenses change hands, with RW Edizioni having announced the week's releases just before. One has been added to this post on Facebook in the last few minutes with a comment on the sale of the securities. As you can read at the bottom, RW Edizioni wishes Panini Comics the best, aware that it will do an excellent job optimizing the Italian publishing house market.

RW Edizioni will continue to work on the titles of DC Comics until April, the date on which the handover will take place. However, nothing has been announced regarding the Goen series or the other lines belonging to the Milanese house, nor on the possibility of reviewing old titles with the new label.