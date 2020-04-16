Rüstü: "What Barça did for me when I was dying of a coronavirus I will never forget"

Turkish exporter Rüstü Recber is a recovered man. After suffering the coronavirus hardness in his meat, Rüstü is already recovered at home after "a very difficult and long treatment process for me …".

The goalkeeper disputed six games officers in the blaugrana shirt and has been notably grateful, in an interview in the AS newspaper, the Catalan club's interest in its state: "They gave me great support during and after my illness. In particular, Carlos Naval and Chemi Teres conveyed the good wishes of the president and the club. At times like these, the little details they should not be forgotten. I won't forget everything that Barça did for me when I was dying by the coronavirus. He GAVE ME LIFE. I want you to know that I am always at Barcelona's disposal. I want to express my infinite thanks to everyone, especially Mr. Bartomeu. "

Rüstü, who tells that that season in Catalonia "was only for me and for mine ", has highlighted one of the keys to his recovery:" The support of my loved ones in this process was fantastic. It all came together and we knew how to win this battle. In the end it was a scare and I am very happy. "

Rüstü was discharged on April 6 after passing 11 days entered in a hospital affected by Covid-19. He played in the turkish team between 1994 and 2012. After serving in Barcelona, ​​he signed for the Turkish Fenerbahçe and finally for Besiktas, where he finished his career in 2012.