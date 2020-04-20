Sports

Rustu Reçber: "The first days were terrible but I managed to beat the virus"

April 20, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The worst is over and Rustu Reçber can explain from his home in Istanbul that the covid-19 has won the battle. He was admitted to the hospital for several days, even in critical condition, going through very difficult moments, but fortunately the treatment worked: "I have been at home for fifteen days now and I have finished quarantine. I am with the family but I still live in isolation, I must be very careful I do my best to heal and regain my lungs, which have suffered great wear. I managed to beat the virus by fighting for ten days. The first five were terrible, although I was never scared, I did not suffer for my life. I worried about seeing the deaths that were in the world but I trusted the doctors and the treatment, which worked, "says Rustu in SER Catalunya.

Rustu thanks the interest and support of FC Barcelona: "I have noticed the affection of many people and this is wonderful. It helps a lot to know that they have not forgotten you. They called me Carles Naval (Barça delegate), Chemi Terés (communication) on behalf of the club and President Bartomeu. And Sandro Rosell, the former president of Barça, also called me personally.. It was very important to me. "

The former Turkish goalkeeper, who now works for his country's soccer federation, has great memories of the season he spent at Barça, despite playing only seven games: "It was a stage in which I made my dream come true. I struggled a lot to wear that shirt. Logically I couldn't stay any longer there, Rijkaard's attitude didn't help me either, he didn't love me from the first day he didn't love me, he didn't count on me. But I was still very happy, I wore the team jersey of my dreams. "

Rustu also talks about Messi and Ter Stegen. He believes that Barça "must make an effort" to renew the German goalkeeper and that "it would be a mistake to let him escape", and they praise Leo Messi: "He is the best player my eyes have ever seen. He is a gift from Allah to world football."



