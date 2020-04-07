Rüstü Recber, exporter from Barcelona, ​​treated for coronavirus is discharged

The former Turkish footballer Rüstü Reçber, goalkeeper of the national team and who between 2004 and 2006 played for Barcelona, has been discharged after spending 11 days admitted to a hospital affected by Covid-19, his wife, Isil Reçber, reported on Monday. "After a hard process of eleven days, my husband has been discharged," Reçber wrote on his official Instagram account with a photo of him posing with the former player.

Isil Reçber reported on March 28 of her husband's admission after testing positive for a coronavirus test, and last Thursday she pointed out that the athlete was evolving "in a stable manner", hinting at a certain severity of the clinical picture. "Even though my husband is an athlete, he does not smoke and he takes care of himself, it has affected him in this way. For smokers it is much more critical," he wrote then, and today reiterated his advice that "leaving bad habits" is important. to deal with infection.

Rüstü Reçber, from 46 years old, he played for the Turkish national team between 1994 and 2012. After serving in Barcelona, ​​he signed for Turkish Fenerbahçe and finally for Besiktas, where he ended his career in 2012.