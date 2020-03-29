Rüstü Reçber, Barça exporter, hospitalized with coronavirus

The former Turkish footballer Rüstü Reçber, goalkeeper of the national team and from 2004 to 2006 Barcelona player, he was hospitalized last night for contagion with coronavirus, as reported by his wife Isil Reçber on social networks.

"My husband Rüstü is admitted to the hospital, diagnosed with COVID-19. Everything was normal when he suddenly developed symptoms quickly; we are still in shock, "Reçber wrote.

She added that the entire family had been tested but that the tests were negative for herself and her two children.

Rüstü Reçber, 46 years old, played for the Turkish national team between 1994 and 2012. After serving in Barcelona, ​​he signed for the Turkish Fenerbahçe and finally by Besiktas, where he finished his career in 2012.