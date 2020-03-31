Rustu, exguardameta of Barcelona, ​​maintains his fight against the coronavirus

The FC Barcelona exporter Rustu He was hospitalized after being diagnosed with infection by the coronavirusAccording to his partner, he announced on social networks Isil Reçber. "We regret to report that my husband has been hospitalized with the Covi-19 diagnosis. We are surprised by the quick symptoms that develop suddenly as everything progresses normally, "it said Sunday.

According to reports Özgür Sancar at newspaper AS, the footballer remains stable but the next 72 hours will be key. This Monday, several Turkish media, including the newspaper Miliiiyet, They claimed that their situation was worsening.

"I just ask people to be aware of the situation and respectful in this process. In the tests that we have carried out, my daughter and son were negative and only my husband was positive, "said the doorman couple on Sunday, responding to reports that there was speculation that she had caused the contagion of her husband in an alleged violation of the security regulations established by the Turkish authorities.

"We are home and we don't have permission to see it. In fact, the hardest thing is not being with him", he pointed Isil Reçber in that first statement.