Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers so that children can continue studying at home

April 14, 2020
Edie Perez
From the past March, 15th The state of Texas decided to close its schools as a preventive measure before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

A few days ago, the Texan government decided to extend this decision until, at least, next May 4th, which would mean at least a month and a half of school year at home.

Many children continue to attend school through the computer, but not all Houston kids have computers with which to interact with their teachers and students.

This is where it comes in Russell Westbrook, the star of the Houston Rockets. The North American base, through its foundation, has donated 650 computers for families whose children do not have enough computer equipment to follow classes with the rest of his classmates.



