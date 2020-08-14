Russell Crowe is on a rampage in the explosive new Unhinged trailer

Share it:

One of the first new films to actually get a theatrical release in the United States is Unhinged new thriller starring the Oscar-winning star Russell Crowe, for which the production company Solstice Studios which has released a new official trailer online.

The film will be released in the United States on August 21, and in fact the promotional video – which you can find at the bottom of the article – ensures the public that the appointment will be respected: the story of Unhinged takes a normal car accident in a more terrifying direction telling the story of Rachel (Caren Pistorius), a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time and because of the wrong type (Russell Crowe).

The protagonist, late to go to work, meets a stranger stopped at the traffic light: the sound of the horn with which she tries to hurry him will cause Rachel and all those she loves to have several problems, since the mysterious man wants to leave one last mark on the world teaching her a series of deadly lessons. The result is a dangerous game of cat and mouse which shows that you can never know who is driving next to you.

Also in the cast Gabriel Bateman (Child's Play) and Jimmi Simpson. The film is directed by Derrick Borte (American Dreamer), written by Carl Ellsworth (Disturbia, Red Eye) and produced by Lisa Ellzey (Warrior, Kingdom of Heaven).