Russell Crowe announces Gladiator 2, but he’s just an epic troll

August 23, 2020
After revealing that he had not been in contact for Gladiator 2, Russell Crowe wanted to play a little more with the hearts of the fans by posting on Instagram a fake sequel announcement, also showing off the iconic helmet from the Ridley Scott film.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, Crowe’s solemn words actually serve only to promote the release of Unhinged, a new thriller arriving in Italian cinemas on September 24 that will see him as the protagonist.

“Is this the announcement you’ve been waiting for? Gladiator 2” wrote the actor in the caption of the video, which begins with the classic words of Massimo Decimo Meridio “My name is…” and then leave room for a surprise presentation of Unhinged.

Apart from Russel Crowe’s Troll, Ridley Scott is really working on a sequel to the film released in 2000: according to Douglas Wick, the producer behind the success of the first chapter, the chances that the project can go through are in fact “over 50. % “.

In any case, to have further news on the project there will probably be a long time to wait, since Ridley Scott is still busy with the shooting of The Last Duel and is already planning to shoot a film on the murder of Maurizio Gucci starring Lady Gaga, joined in recent days by Robert De Niro, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.

