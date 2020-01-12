Russell Crowe and the dirty rags of journalism

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The highest voice' ('The Loudest Voice') is the series that tells the rise and fall of Roger Ailes, the founder and president of the American cable channel FOX News. His seven chapters arrived without making much noise at Movistar Series last summer, and perhaps that's why his two nominations for the past Golden Globes surprised us all.

Fake news, sexual harassment and Hollywood stars

Starring stars like Russell Crowe, Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts, this biopic opted for best miniseries and best actor in that same category. Finally, he only won the Crowe prize, which is unrecognizable in the role of unscrupulous entrepreneur after a very successful physical characterization. Of course, the Australian actor could not attend the ceremony to collect his award because he was collaborating with the extinction of the fires that plague his country.

Roger Ailes's is probably the most despicable character Russell Crowe has on his resume. The actor impeccably plays the media mogul, the thinking head behind the first big fake news of this century and a man who used his power to manipulate society, the political class … and sexually abuse chain workers.

And it is precisely this that takes him from the top of the world to the lowest moment of his career and his life. The complaint of sexual harassment of one of the most famous presenters of her channel (who gives life in the series Naomi watts), in addition to the publication of the book of Gabriel Sherman which gives its name to the series, which mentions up to six testimonies of women claiming to have suffered abuse by Ailes, is what caused one of the most powerful men in the world of communication to leave his office forever.

The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country

And to do it through the back door … but not before throwing a succulent check in your pocket 40 million dollars. The series shows us a delirious Roger Ailes whose character, already in itself ególatra, conspiranoico and macho, it intensifies as the chapters progress.

A man who does not shake the pulse when publishing fake news of political candidates who do not enjoy their sympathy. As in the case of Barack Obama, whose journey to the presidency of the United States tried to land on a few occasions by throwing bulls through his news and gatherings.

At the other point of the story we find his wife, Beth, who gives life Sienna Miller. Although Miller is not one of the most prolific actresses, we must recognize that behind all that makeup to make her look older and add kilos, she hides one of his best roles till the date.

Beth, who has the same Catholic and conservative mentality as Roger, functions as the eternal support of her husband, and her parallel history of a boring housewife who buys a local newspaper with the intention of imposing the same editorial line as FOX News but on a small scale, deserve its own spin-off.

And the fourth mention is the actor Simon McBurney, who will you meet if you've seen 'Carnival Row'. Simon gets like no one in the skin of Rupert Murdoch, the owner of the chain (or rather, of the entire News Corporation conglomerate, to which FOX News belonged) and head of Roger Ailes.

The resemblance he has achieved with the character is amazing, so much that it even scares, but the appearance of Murdoch in the series has a great drawback: the story focuses exclusively on Ailes, when the scandal of the listeners News of the World, which directly affected Murdoch, had much more impact and occurred at the same time.

The trials happened a few years before the allegations against Ailes jumped. It’s not that having missed this event detracts from the other, it’s rather, historically, it makes me limp a little.

'The highest voice', an ideal plan for marathon

In addition to What we do have to recognize 'The highest voice' is that, in the middle of the #MeToo era, he has denounced through fiction, with leading actors and actresses, a case of sexual abuse of our history so Recent and of this magnitude. Make it known worldwide and, in addition, to have reached the top in terms of television awards, has merit.

A merit behind Blumhouse-sized producers and veteran directors of hit series like Kari Skogland, responsible for several chapters of 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

'The loudest voice' is a series that catches, has an entertaining plot in which the good ones are not entirely good, and the bad ones are much worse than they seem. Seven ideal chapters to stick a marathon and finish it the same day you start it. And if you've seen them and you've been wanting more, we're sorry: there will be no second season.